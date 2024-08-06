Opinión
6 de agosto de 2024
prima:Puerto Rican film captures with stunning realism the fear after a hurricane

This movie by filmmaker Raisa Bonnet follows the growing trend towards a more experimental and humane Puerto Rican cinema

August 6, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

They are different things, terror and fear. The first one is immediate, it takes over all the senses at once, it turns them into uncontrolled despair and panic. The second is slower, but, perhaps, more cruel. The sensation is created gradually and grows in silence as it takes over everything. It continues to grow like a great shadow, and when its victims become aware of it, it is already too late. Anxiety becomes intolerable and the voice becomes a scream that cannot get out, as if it is chained in the guts of the throat as it struggles to escape.

CaguasPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
