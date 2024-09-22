MovieWeb highlighted the performance of the urban exponent and pointed out that it is “one of the best of the year”
September 22, 2024 - 2:00 PM
“In the Summers”, the film starring René Pérez Joglar, better known as ‘Residente’, has been critically acclaimed after its premiere at the renowned Sundance Film Festival and its recent release in Puerto Rico. The film, directed by Alessandra Lacorazza, has stood out internationally, establishing itself as one of the most impressive productions of the year.
