Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
7 de enero de 2025
70°nubes rotas
EnglishEntertainment
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The fascinating secret hidden in the State Department’s “La Bóveda” in Old San Juan

There are not many places like this in Puerto Rico. El Nuevo Día had access to it and this is what we saw

January 6, 2025 - 8:03 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
“La bóveda”: an archive of all laws (Alejandro Granadillo)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

The large metal door looks like the entrance to a bank vault. There are not many places like this in Puerto Rico. Yes, there are large warehouses in various institutions, both public and private, containing objects of great value. There are also monumental archives where the history of the country is kept. But this place is special. A man in a trench coat approaches the large door, turns the disc that serves as a lock, and opens it, little by little. As he moves it, the metal creaks until several tall shelves full of drawers can be seen. Although this is not a bank safe, what is inside this place is no small treasure.

RELATED
Tags
Omar Marrero
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos RosadoArrow Icon
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 7 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: