The large metal door looks like the entrance to a bank vault. There are not many places like this in Puerto Rico. Yes, there are large warehouses in various institutions, both public and private, containing objects of great value. There are also monumental archives where the history of the country is kept. But this place is special. A man in a trench coat approaches the large door, turns the disc that serves as a lock, and opens it, little by little. As he moves it, the metal creaks until several tall shelves full of drawers can be seen. Although this is not a bank safe, what is inside this place is no small treasure.