Raúl Juliá
29 de noviembre de 2024
86°nubes dispersas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Three days of celebration at the Mocano Christmas Festival

The event will take place from November 29 to December 1 at the Mocano Music, Culture and Sports Pavilion in the municipality of Moca

November 29, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Manny Manuel will be one of the guests at the Mocano Christmas Festival. (Stephanie Rojas)
Moca, one of the towns in western Puerto Rico, invites everyone to enjoy the third edition of the Mocano Christmas Festival, a celebration that promises to be unforgettable. From November 29 through December 1, the Mocano Music, Culture and Sports Pavilion becomes the center of a celebration that unites the best of local culture, music and Christmas traditions.

Moca
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
