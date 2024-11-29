The event will take place from November 29 to December 1 at the Mocano Music, Culture and Sports Pavilion in the municipality of Moca
Moca, one of the towns in western Puerto Rico, invites everyone to enjoy the third edition of the Mocano Christmas Festival, a celebration that promises to be unforgettable. From November 29 through December 1, the Mocano Music, Culture and Sports Pavilion becomes the center of a celebration that unites the best of local culture, music and Christmas traditions.
