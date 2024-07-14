With an investment of nearly $400,000, the space seeks to provide a visual tour of the history of the island’s first settlers
July 14, 2024 - 4:00 PM
With the intention of creating greater awareness about the history of pre-Columbian societies in Puerto Rico, the museum at the Caguana Indigenous Ceremonial Center in Utuado was reorganized, multiplying the number of pieces on display and designing a new experience that seeks to take people through a timeline that goes from the most ancient to the most recent.
