“Red One,” a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and Warner Bros. that hits theaters today, is not the first film to mix the conventions of an action movie with a Christmas movie. Nor is it the first time Hollywood has placed millions of dollars on the shoulders of Dwayne Johnson or Chris Evans, who play the lead roles. Added to that is a script in which you know, right from the start, everything that is going to happen. Taking all this into consideration, perhaps one of the first miracles of Christmas is that the film overcomes all these limitations and generates effective entertainment on a large scale.