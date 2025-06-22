With the release of “28 Years Later,” a Sony Pictures feature film that hit theaters on the island this week, filmmaker Danny Boyle (“Steve Jobs,” “Slumdog Millionaire”) once again manages to show us that appearances can be deceiving. If we let ourselves be carried away by the first part of the film, it would seem that the director is only interested in repeating or recalibrating the aesthetics of the original film. Fortunately, the structure of Alex Garland’s script for this sequel to “28 Days Later” opens the door to something much more interesting and ambitious.