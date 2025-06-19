Pixar Animation films that have become classics (“Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out”) are distinguished by their impeccable balance between ingenious plotlines and deep, genuine character studies. Over the past four years, the studio has attempted to expand its artistic sensibilities, but the results have been inconsistent. Films such as "Onward" and “Turning Red” carry dramatic cores that deal with complex emotions that are marginalized in the development of the story by the more fantastical elements of their plots.