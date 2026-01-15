“28 Years Later: The Bone Temple”: an outlandish and simply spectacular proposal
The film offers more intense and cruel sequences of violence, and a more unpredictable tone than its predecessor
January 15, 2026 - 2:16 PM
January 15, 2026 - 2:16 PM
This week the best horror franchise of the 21st century returns to theaters with the release of "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple". This is a direct sequel to the one released last summer that takes Danny Boyle’s artistic approach and pushes it to extremes with a more visceral nihilistic twist and a good dose of black humor. To that is added one of the best performances of Ralph Fiennes’ career, which in itself is a considerable superlative when placed alongside his work in such films as“Schindler’s List,” “The End of the Affair,” “The Constant Gardener” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: