This week the best horror franchise of the 21st century returns to theaters with the release of "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple". This is a direct sequel to the one released last summer that takes Danny Boyle’s artistic approach and pushes it to extremes with a more visceral nihilistic twist and a good dose of black humor. To that is added one of the best performances of Ralph Fiennes’ career, which in itself is a considerable superlative when placed alongside his work in such films as“Schindler’s List,” “The End of the Affair,” “The Constant Gardener” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”