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Orlando authorities bust cocaine trafficking ring shipping drugs from Puerto Rico

The Orange County sheriff reported the arrest of nine people and the seizure of 40 kilograms

April 28, 2026 - 5:48 PM

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Un millonario cargamento de cocaína fue interceptado por la tripulación de una de las embarcaciones de la Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos (USCG, en inglés), el pasado 14 de enero en aguas al norte de Puerto Rico (Suministrada)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Washington, D.C. – Authorities in Orange County, central Florida, dismantled a drug trafficking network dedicated to shipping cocaine by mail from Puerto Rico.

County authorities, which include Orlando, arrested nine people, including the alleged leaders of the organization, Michael Hernández Maldonado and Paola Sierra.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were able to recover more than 40 kilograms of cocaine over several months, $1.13 million in cash, and firearms.

The investigation indicates that relatives and associates of Hernández Maldonado helped launder part of the money.

According to Sheriff John Mina, one suspect remains a fugitive in Puerto Rico.

“Every time we dismantle a drug trafficking organization like this one, with this amount of cocaine, money, and firearms, Central Florida is undoubtedly safer,” Sheriff Mina said, according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

Hernández Maldonado faces eight charges and, after being brought before a judge, was given bail set at $1.6 million.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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