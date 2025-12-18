It’s impossible not to have high expectations for the release of a new James Cameron film. Regardless of the fact that the last decade has brought cinematic offerings that are enslaved to the Hollywood business model, Cameron’s creative ingenuity and artistic ambition has always been present throughout his filmography. This has been true since he made his mark with the release of the first “Terminator" in 1984 and is true of the third “Avatar” film that hits theaters this week under the title“Avatar: Fire and Ash.”