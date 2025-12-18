Opinión
prima:“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is a large-scale spectacle with James Cameron’s stamp

The arrival of the third part this Thursday accentuates the ambition and innovation of the first film

December 18, 2025 - 1:47 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The character of Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, is one of the main characters in the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ash".
Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, is one of the main characters in the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ash". (El Nuevo Día)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

It’s impossible not to have high expectations for the release of a new James Cameron film. Regardless of the fact that the last decade has brought cinematic offerings that are enslaved to the Hollywood business model, Cameron’s creative ingenuity and artistic ambition has always been present throughout his filmography. This has been true since he made his mark with the release of the first “Terminator" in 1984 and is true of the third “Avatar” film that hits theaters this week under the title“Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Juanma Fernández París
