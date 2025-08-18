We are part of The Trust Project
Zuleyka Rivera, iLe, Jowell and Randy light up Bad Bunny’s residence
Also, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ileana Cabra sang “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii”
August 18, 2025 - 2:01 PM
August 18, 2025 - 2:01 PM
The Sunday slot belonged to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe, who arrived last night at Bad Bunny’s residence in the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico to take a seat in the white resin chair in the plantain grove and perform the song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAIi.”
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: