Washington D. C. - Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand led a group of 16 federal lawmakers who sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) calling on that agency to convene an independent technical advisory board to ensure that canalization and flood control projects “will work in concert and align with the Biden Administration’s policy guidelines on forward-looking climate resiliency, nature-based solutions, and environmental justice.”