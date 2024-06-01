For the second consecutive year, the 78 municipalities will enter the hurricane season -which begins today, June 1- with a mitigation plan in place and approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a key component not only to guide the response to potential emergencies, but also to facilitate the access of municipalities to funding programs to implement projects and strategies to protect life and property in case of natural disasters, said the president of the Planning Board (JP), Julio Lassús Ruiz.