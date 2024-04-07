We are part of The Trust Project
A missing girl from Georgia was found in Puerto Rico
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was looking for Stella Brannen Salter, who was last seen on March 29
April 7, 2024 - 3:31 PM
A seven-year-old girl who was wanted by federal authorities after she was reported missing in Metter, Georgia, was found in Puerto Rico, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokeswoman Agent Limary Cruz Rubio confirmed Saturday.
