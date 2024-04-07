Opinión
7 de abril de 2024
82°lluvia moderada
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:A missing girl from Georgia was found in Puerto Rico

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was looking for Stella Brannen Salter, who was last seen on March 29

April 7, 2024 - 3:31 PM

The minor is already reunited with her father. (Suministrada)
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
By Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Periodista de Breaking Newsyaritza.rivera@gfrmedia.com

A seven-year-old girl who was wanted by federal authorities after she was reported missing in Metter, Georgia, was found in Puerto Rico, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokeswoman Agent Limary Cruz Rubio confirmed Saturday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Yaritza Rivera ClementeArrow Icon
Periodista loiceña con más de ocho años de experiencia en prensa escrita. Trabajó para el periódico El Vocero cubriendo temas de "breaking news" y Legislatura. En sus años de experiencia, cubrió...
