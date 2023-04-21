Washington - At a time when there are low expectations for the passage of the bill, the original group of proponents reintroduced yesterday in the U.S. House the new version of the bill seeking to resolve the island´s status through a federally binding plebiscite between statehood, sovereignty in free association, and independence.

The bill, authored by Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.) - Minority Leader of the House Natural Resources Committee - will have only six H.R. 8393 cosponsors.

The original cosponsors of H.R. 8393 are Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González -the only Republican-; Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez (New York) and Darren Soto (Florida); and former House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Maryland). They were joined by Puerto Rican Democrats Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (New York) and Ritchie Torres (New York).

Yesterday, Grijalva, González, Velázquez, Soto, and Hoyer, along with Governor Pedro Pierluisi, held a press conference on the measure seeking to hold a plebiscite on November 2, 2025. If no alternative gets 50 percent plus one of the votes, a second round between the most voted alternatives would be held on March 8, 2026.

Except for the plebiscite date, this is the same draft bill as H.R. 8393.

“What we agree on passionately is that America ought not to be a colonial power,” said Hoyer, who, hours after the House passed H.R 8393 last December, recommended that Governor Pierluisi opts for a local plebiscite based on this legislation because of the opposition to statehood by a large number of Republicans.

Two Republican representatives allied with Commissioner González – María Elvira Salazar (Florida) and Don Bacon (Nebraska) - were at the beginning of the press conference, but left early without speaking at the event.

“It is not Congress, it is not those who live here, it is those who live on the island who have to determine the future of our island,” said Commissioner González, who added that those who oppose the measure should “step aside” and allow those who support the bill to act.

At this point, the legislation is not expected to advance in either the House or Senate. On one hand, the House Republican leadership opposed this legislation last Congress – among other reasons, because they said it did not include territorial or colonial status alternatives - as did the overwhelming majority of members of their conference.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, this debate has been blocked by opposition to statehood and the reluctance of Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) to discuss the issue.

Considering the complications surrounding this debate, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, who has been an ally of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) leaders, told El Nuevo Día yesterday that he will revive his plebiscite bill, which would include the current territorial status as an alternative, along with statehood, free association and independence. “If my colleagues insist on promoting legislation in this Congress to address (Puerto Rico’s situation), I hope they will offer the people of the commonwealth the full list of options, including maintaining the current status,” he said.

Still, last December’s passage of H.R. 8393 marked the first time in history that the U.S. House (233-191) proposed a plebiscite that excluded territorial status as an alternative. All Democrats – except for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who often did not vote on many measures but publicly supported it - voted in favor of the legislation last December.

However, the legislation won the approval of only 16 Republicans, six of whom are no longer in Congress, and passed within a week of the end of the 117th Congress. Republicans have a 222-213 majority this Congress.

Meeting with Westerman

After the press conference, Governor Pierluisi and Commissioner González met with Republican Bruce Westerman, who, as chair of the Natural Resources Committee, leads the process of the bill, which he opposed in 2022 because it did not include territorial or colonial status as an alternative, among other points. Westerman said that the issue is not on his agenda at this time and that the objectives provided in PROMESA must be met before considering a change in status.

Pierluisi said that he was officially asked to bring the measure to public hearings. “It is clear that he had already raised objections to the bill,” Pierluisi told El Nuevo Día. The governor also met with Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who sponsored and voted for H.R. 8393.

“Puerto Ricans deserve a dignified non-territorial, non-colonial status. My constituents deserve to be asked by Congress what their aspirations and goals are for the political future of the territory they call home,” said Governor Pierluisi.

Grijalva indicated that he is in talks with Democratic Senators - such as Robert Menendez (N.J.) and Martin Heinrich (N.M.) - to introduce the same legislation in the Senate. He also announced that he would be traveling to Puerto Rico to meet with stakeholders, however, he said that it will not be to seek changes to the legislation.

“While Congress must continue advancing federal policies that provide parity to the more than three million U.S. citizens residing on the island, resolving Puerto Rico’s structural limitations – like its territory status – must be a top priority to achieve long-term economic and political development on the island,” said Grijalva.

Velázquez recalled that there is unanimous support among House Democrats for this type of legislation and that the problem is getting Republican support because of objections to statehood. “I’m asking the Republican leadership to come to the table,” Velázquez said.

However, proponents of the bill acknowledge that there are also significant obstacles in the Senate. “We have a lot of work to do in the Senate,” said Soto, who, like Hoyer and Torres, supports statehood for Puerto Rico.

Hoyer has begun conversations with Senator Manchin, who insisted that before considering admitting any new state, whether Puerto Rico or D.C., there must be a national referendum in the United States on the issue.

Velázquez said it will be necessary to have a “united front” in the House to push the bill in the Senate, where the Democratic caucus has a 51-49 majority and 60 votes would be needed to advance the legislation.

Commissioner González said that although statehood won the 2020 referendum with 52.5 percent of the vote, they decided to keep the model of H.R. 8393. “It’s not the bill I might have wanted because the people of Puerto Rico voted for statehood... I wish it were a statehood bill,” she said.

Velázquez later urged González to recognize that Congress has never consulted Puerto Rico on status alternatives.

“It is truly historic in having a process of self-determination and decolonization of the island and that we’re really talking about ending the colonial status,” said Ocasio Cortez, who voted for H.R. 8393 after asking for amendments and questioning that it did not include Spanish language guarantees.

Torres, also a Puerto Rican, said that “the current status of Puerto Rico represents a deep rot at the core of U.S. democracy.

Republican Mario Díaz Balart (Fla.), who chairs the Republican Hispanic Conference, said the issue of Puerto Rico’s status had not been raised in his group. Díaz Balart said he voted against H.R. 8393 in December because of the way it was handled, but he is willing to review it.

“I wouldn’t bet against Jenniffer González. Nobody is more respected in the conference,” Diaz Balart said.

Among Puerto Rico’s political parties, only the PNP supports the bill.

In this regard, Pablo José Hernández, PPD Resident Commissioner in Washington candidate, said he had meetings this week with advisors in Westerman, Grijalva, and Manchini ´s offices to argue that the priority in Puerto Rico is economic development, not status change.

“By excluding the option of maintaining and improving Puerto Rico’s current commonwealth status, the bill deprived hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican voters of their rights,” insisted Hernández, who said that even after the imposition of PROMESA and the Oversight Board, Puerto Rico is not a colony.

This week, a dozen diaspora organizations called for a transparent and inclusive debate on the status issue to clarify, among other things, the consequences of statehood on the use of Spanish as the official language of the government, schools, and courts on the island, the future of the Olympic Committee, and the impact of federal contributions on revenues amid the debt restructuring.

Near the press conference, there were several mayors, such as Ramón Luis Rivera (Bayamón), and PNP legislators, including José Aponte Hernández, José Enrique “Quiquito” Meléndez, and José “Che” Pérez. Aponte Hernández said he would introduce a resolution in the Puerto Rico House in support of the new bill led by Democrat Grijalva.

Three of the elected delegates to lobby for statehood, former Senator Melinda Romero Donnelly, former Secretary of Corrections Zoraida Buxó, and former Guaynabo Assemblyman Roberto Lefranc Fortuño also attended the activity.