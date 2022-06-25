💬See comments
While the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, constitutional lawyers, and reproductive rights experts stressed yesterday that Puerto Rico’s current legal framework still recognizes the right to abortion.
Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 4:34 p.m.
