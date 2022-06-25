Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Jacquelyn Martin)

While the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, constitutional lawyers, and reproductive rights experts stressed yesterday that Puerto Rico’s current legal framework still recognizes the right to abortion.

💬See comments