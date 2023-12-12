Andrew Biggs, left, and David Skeel, have been members of the Fiscal Oversight Board since its inception.
Washington, D.C. - The Board overseeing the finances of the Puerto Rican government will hold its last meeting of the year on Tuesday with two vacancies and three other positions with expired appointments.

