Union leader David Galarza interrupted the forum in which the commissioner participated and which included a representative from the Heritage Foundation, the entity that prepared the controversial guide
August 1, 2024 - 11:41 AM
Washington D.C - Amid criticism and an outcry over her participation in a forum that included a representative of the conservative Heritage Foundation, the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, maintained that she does not support that institution’s Project 2025 plan, which has been intended to serve as a guide for a potential new administration of Donald Trump.
