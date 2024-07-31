Opinión
31 de julio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Jenniffer González is criticized for participating in an event with a representative of the Heritage Foundation, supporters of Project 2025

That conservative think tank’s transition plan has been denounced by Democrats as part of the agenda of Donald Trump, who has sought to distance himself from that initiative

July 31, 2024 - 2:24 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González during the Republican presidential convention in Milwaukee in mid-July. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Elected officials, organizations, and leaders from both the diaspora and Puerto Rico expressed their dismay as statehood advocates, including Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, participated in a Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) forum on Wednesday with a representative from the Heritage Foundation, the creators of the controversial Project 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
