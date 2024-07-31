That conservative think tank’s transition plan has been denounced by Democrats as part of the agenda of Donald Trump, who has sought to distance himself from that initiative
July 31, 2024 - 2:24 PM
That conservative think tank’s transition plan has been denounced by Democrats as part of the agenda of Donald Trump, who has sought to distance himself from that initiative
July 31, 2024 - 2:24 PM
Washington D.C. - Elected officials, organizations, and leaders from both the diaspora and Puerto Rico expressed their dismay as statehood advocates, including Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, participated in a Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) forum on Wednesday with a representative from the Heritage Foundation, the creators of the controversial Project 2025.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: