The resident commissioner in Washington and PNP gubernatorial candidate is once again embracing the former president’s candidacy, after ruling out supporting him in the next election
July 18, 2024 - 11:08 AM
The resident commissioner in Washington and PNP gubernatorial candidate is once again embracing the former president’s candidacy, after ruling out supporting him in the next election
July 18, 2024 - 11:08 AM
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Three years after ruling out returning to support Donald Trump for then president inciting the January 2021 act of insurrection against Congress, Washington resident commissioner Jenniffer González has confirmed that she supports him and considers him “the best choice for the United States.”
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: