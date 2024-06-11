Any self-determination process “must include all the necessary information,” said the senator of the Citizen Victory Movement
June 11, 2024 - 9:00 AM
New York - Ana Irma Rivera Lassén, “Alianza” candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, believes that the debate generated by the interest of statehood proponents in Puerto Rico maintaining Spanish as the language of government and its Olympic Committee even as the 51st state of the United States, demonstrates the need to specify these controversies in any legislation that regulates a consultation with Puerto Ricans on their political future.
