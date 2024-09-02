Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
2 de septiembre de 2024
82°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Annette Martínez is the new director of the ACLU of Puerto Rico: “I want the doors to feel open to the community”

The international lawyer took the reins on August 1, with the aim of strengthening ties with organizations that lead the struggle from the grassroots level

September 2, 2024 - 8:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Despite having a successful career outside of Puerto Rico, it was important for Annette Martínez Orabona to return to her country. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticiasgenesis.ibarra@gfrmedia.com

Her defense of human and civil rights has led her to live in countries such as Costa Rica and the United States, where she developed her career as an international lawyer and handled cases such as that of a detainee in Guantanamo, or representing the family of the disappeared journalist Narciso González Medina under the “dictatorship” of Joaquín Balaguer in the Dominican Republic.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoACLU
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Génesis Ibarra VázquezArrow Icon
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez es periodista graduada en Comunicaciones de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, con experiencia en periodismo digital, radio y prensa escrita. Realizó su transición del mundo académico al...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 1 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: