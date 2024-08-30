Ramón Barquín III intends to build his term on four main pillars: streamlining permitting, business-friendly conditions, access to capital and regionalization of services
August 30, 2024 - 7:05 AM
Guaynabo - The private sector must demand efficiency, agility and effectiveness from the government if Puerto Rico wants to achieve its social aspirations, said the incoming president of the United Retailers Center (CUD), Ramón Barquín III, while reiterating that the local business community is suffocated by legislation that increases the cost of doing business and unsustainable burdens such as the inventory tax.
