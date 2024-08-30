Opinión
prima:Time to demand efficiency and agility from the government, says new CUD president

Ramón Barquín III intends to build his term on four main pillars: streamlining permitting, business-friendly conditions, access to capital and regionalization of services

August 30, 2024 - 7:05 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to Ramón Barquín, Puerto Rico's regulatory overreach requires a change of course, which he expects to see in the government proposals to be discussed in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024 general elections. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Guaynabo - The private sector must demand efficiency, agility and effectiveness from the government if Puerto Rico wants to achieve its social aspirations, said the incoming president of the United Retailers Center (CUD), Ramón Barquín III, while reiterating that the local business community is suffocated by legislation that increases the cost of doing business and unsustainable burdens such as the inventory tax.

