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Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Tourist loses leg after being run over on the Jose de Diego Expressway in Arecibo

Vanessa Rosario Briones, visiting from New Jersey, suffered serious injuries

May 13, 2026 - 4:49 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Police indicated that the driver was given a breathalyzer test, which showed a result of 0.0%. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

A 34-year-old tourist lost her left leg after being run over while in the area of the José de Diego Expressway, in the Municipality of Arecibo, by a driver who allegedly fell asleep.

According to the preliminary report prepared by the Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD), the woman, identified as Vanessa Rosario Briones, was traveling with a group of five to six people from the state of New Jersey, in a gray 2024 Kia Carnival.

According to the PRPD, the vehicle was traveling at kilometer 25.4 when the occupants stopped in the area of the promenade so that Rosario Briones could relieve herself.

While Rosario Briones was in the green area, the driver of a red 2024 Toyota Corolla, identified as Emmanuel Pagán Montes, entered the area and impacted the woman. The driver alleged that he fell asleep.

Following the collision, Rosario Briones suffered serious injuries to her left leg and was transported to the Puerto Rico Medical Center in Río Piedras.

Authorities later reported that Rosario Briones lost her left leg. At this time, her condition is unknown.

Police indicated that a breathalyzer test given to Pagán Montes, who is 36 years old, showed a result of 0.0%.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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TuristasAreciboPolicía de Puerto RicoCIC
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
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