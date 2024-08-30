Relatives and friends of the 26-year-old woman and the court file expose the history of domestic violence by her partner, Efraín Marrero Alvira, who reported the death as a “suicide”
August 30, 2024 - 11:58 AM
The agenda in which Neishmarie Estrada Serrano wrote down all her pending appointments, goals and commitments with her three children is now in the hands of her mother, Madeline Serrano Rodríguez, who uses it daily to keep her present after her abrupt departure, which is being investigated by the authorities under the Feminicide and Transfeminicide Protocol.
