28 de julio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“The separation is very strong”: families suffer the aftermath of losing their children killed amidst the wave of violence in Puerto Rico

The mothers of Tanaisha de Jesús Curet and Nahia Ramos López, murdered a year ago in Piñones, tell how difficult it has been to carry on with their lives, and say they do not want the death penalty for federal defendants

July 28, 2024 - 4:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
From her home in Arroyo, Maribel Curet, adoptive mother of Tanaisha de Jesús Curet, shows a photo of her daughter, who was murdered a year ago in Piñones, Loíza. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Arroyo/Guayama - A year after her departure, Maribel Curet, adoptive mother of Tanaisha de Jesús Curet, still keeps the outfit that the teenager would have worn to celebrate her 16th birthday, in the room that belonged to her and the last place where she saw her alive before she was murdered, together with her best friend, Nahia Paola Ramos López, in Piñones, Loíza.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoFBIPiñones
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
