Arroyo/Guayama - A year after her departure, Maribel Curet, adoptive mother of Tanaisha de Jesús Curet, still keeps the outfit that the teenager would have worn to celebrate her 16th birthday, in the room that belonged to her and the last place where she saw her alive before she was murdered, together with her best friend, Nahia Paola Ramos López, in Piñones, Loíza.