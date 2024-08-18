Ángel Recci, a cancer survivor and severe scoliosis patient, sold candy for decades at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, and now continues to sell his candy remotely
August 18, 2024 - 5:00 PM
From his workshop surrounded by dozens of packages of sweets, Ángel Recci, better known as the Señor de los Dulces (Lord of Sweets), recalls how, throughout his life, he has dedicated himself to bringing sweetness to the palates of generations of university students, who today fill him with joy when he meets them on the street or on social networks as professionals.
