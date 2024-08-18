Opinión
18 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“I won everyone’s affection”: Señor de los Dulces battles for his health to keep spreading joy

Ángel Recci, a cancer survivor and severe scoliosis patient, sold candy for decades at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, and now continues to sell his candy remotely

August 18, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Ángel Recci, known as El Señor de los Dulces, preparing his surprise box with candy. The 69-year-old man recounted the history of his candy stand, which he ran for decades at the Río Piedras Campus of the UPR. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

From his workshop surrounded by dozens of packages of sweets, Ángel Recci, better known as the Señor de los Dulces (Lord of Sweets), recalls how, throughout his life, he has dedicated himself to bringing sweetness to the palates of generations of university students, who today fill him with joy when he meets them on the street or on social networks as professionals.

Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
