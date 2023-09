Bancrédito Holding Corporation, the parent company of Bancrédito International Bank & Trust Corporation, threatened to take legal action against the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) after the federal agency announced a $15 million civil money penalty against the Puerto Rican International Banking Entity (IBE) Bancrédito International Bank and Trust Corporation), also property of Julio M. Herrera Velutini, for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).