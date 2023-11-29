💬See comments
The popular ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins unveiled its new brand identity in Puerto Rico on Monday, a move that is part of an aggressive growth plan that includes renovating current locations and opening more stores on the island.
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 - 9:52 p.m.
