Juan Antonio “Tony” Larrea, president of Island Creamery Inc (ICI), the exclusive franchise holder in Puerto Rico since 2016, revealed that the company has launched an investment plan of approximately $11.2 million between this year and 2025 to unveil the chain’s new brand identity on the island, remodel some 26 Baskin-Robbins stores across the island and add four new ones. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)

The popular ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins unveiled its new brand identity in Puerto Rico on Monday, a move that is part of an aggressive growth plan that includes renovating current locations and opening more stores on the island.

