Last year, according to the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, some 81,682 money transfers were made from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic. On average, each monthly remittance by Dominicans in Puerto Rico to their relatives in the neighboring island was around $216 per month. (Bonsales)

“If the cohesion between Puerto Rican trade and the Dominican business community here (in Puerto Rico) were stronger, the Caribbean Basin would be the economic -and social- power in all the Americas”.

