Washington - President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday the Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosures Act of 2021 (PRRADA), the bill seeking to avoid conflicts of interest for contractors of the Oversight Board and other participants in Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring process.

The White House announced the signing of the bill, authored by Democratic Representative Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.), hours after the full House approved it Wednesday, without opposition.

The House ratified Senate amendments. “This bipartisan bill ensures the integrity of the PROMESA process and will bring welcome transparency and confidence in the island’s future,” said Velázquez.

The new law requires creditors, attorneys, accountants, and “any interested party” to disclose potential conflicts of interest before they can collect payments related to the island’s public debt restructuring process.

It is now up to the territorial bankruptcy court, presided over by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, to decide who files statements certifying that they have no conflicts of interest.

The court will also report the contractors’ statements to the U.S. Department of Justice Trustee Program. The Trustee may file objections.

The bill was signed into law two days after Judge Swain certified Puerto Rico’s $33 billion central government debt adjustment plan.

Rolando Emmanuelli, a lawyer for unions that have challenged PROMESA, said the effectiveness of the measure “is questionable at this point,” since it is not retroactive, although it would be applicable to the upcoming restructuring processes of the debts of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Puerto Rico Highways Authority.

In an op-ed in El Nuevo Día, the former president of the Federal Bankruptcy Court in Puerto Rico Gerardo Carlo Altieri had indicated that it is not clear if the “amendment applies retroactively to cover professional conflicts along the five years that PROMESA has been effective and cancel contracts or order the reimbursement of fees, as usually occurs in business bankruptcies, since section 2(e) of the bill provides that, if a conflict exists, the court may limit the compensation, but only for applications filed after the amendment”.

“The Oversight Board welcomes the legislation and fully supports the law’s purpose to avoid conflicts of interest and to provide greater transparency through enhanced disclosure,” the fiscal entity said in a statement.

In signing the bill, Biden thanked the authors of the legislation, Congresswoman Velázquez in the House and Democrat Robert Menéndez in the Senate, as well as co-sponsors, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Florida), fellow Republican and resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, and House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (Democrat).

Velázquez originally introduced the bill in 2018, after The New York Times revealed that the company MIO, a subsidiary of McKinsey Corporation - main advisors to the Board - had investments in Puerto Rico’s public debt.

Although the Luke Stern firm - contracted by the Board - considered that there was no exchange of information between McKinsey and MIO regarding Puerto Rico’s public debt, it acknowledged that the investments of McKinsey subsidiary - the Board’s advisor - could be perceived as a conflict of interest.

“This bill will close an unfair loophole in PROMESA that for too long allowed bankruptcy advisers and consultants to get rich off of worsening economic inequalities in Puerto Rico without having to disclose their conflicts of interest with creditors to whom Puerto Rico owed money,” said Senator Menéndez.