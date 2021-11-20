Reflejo del Capitolio de Estados Unidos.
The legislation -which now moves to the Senate, where it will most likely be amended- is considered by Democrats to be the most important social initiative measure since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s. (Shutterstock)

Washington - The U.S. House passed yesterday the bill proposing to extend the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to residents of Puerto Rico and increase Medicaid appropriations for the island to $3.6 billion annually.

