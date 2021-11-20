💬Ver comentarios
Washington - The U.S. House passed yesterday the bill proposing to extend the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to residents of Puerto Rico and increase Medicaid appropriations for the island to $3.6 billion annually.
sábado, 20 de noviembre de 2021 - 2:51 p.m.
