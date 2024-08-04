Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
4 de agosto de 2024
86°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Boricuas researchers seek to improve breast cancer treatment with medicinal mushrooms

The project led by Dr. Michelle Martínez Montemayor was one of five recently funded by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust Fund

August 4, 2024 - 3:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The reishi mushroom has been used as a traditional medicine for thousands of years in China and has known health benefits such as immune system support and anti-cancer effects. (Shutterstock)
By Alonso Daboub Bullón
alonso.daboub@gfrmedia.com

For millennia, the reishi mushroom has been used as a traditional medicine, but now a particular use is being sought: the treatment of cancer. With funding and special training, Puerto Rican researchers are specifically seeking to take advantage of the medicinal properties of this mushroom to improve the quality of life of breast cancer patients.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alonso Daboub Bullón
Alonso Daboub BullónArrow Icon
Alonso Daboub Bullón es becario (“fellow”) de la American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) en El Nuevo Día y estará destacado, entre junio y agosto de 2024, en las...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 4 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: