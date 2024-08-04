The project led by Dr. Michelle Martínez Montemayor was one of five recently funded by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust Fund
August 4, 2024 - 3:45 PM
For millennia, the reishi mushroom has been used as a traditional medicine, but now a particular use is being sought: the treatment of cancer. With funding and special training, Puerto Rican researchers are specifically seeking to take advantage of the medicinal properties of this mushroom to improve the quality of life of breast cancer patients.
