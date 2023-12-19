El paso del huracán María el pasado 20 de septiembre causó estragos en el W Retreat & Spa, así como en el resto de la isla municipio de Vieques. Como resultado de los daños, el hotel de lujo permanecerá cerrado hasta nuevo aviso.
The once-luxury W Retreat & Spa hotel on the north coast of Vieques did not reopen after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017. It was acquired by a Brock Pierce corporation in December 2021 and is now owned by an investment fund. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Crypto-billionaire Brock Pierce no longer owns the land of the abandoned W Hotel in Vieques, as he transferred the property to the company VRRRF LLC to pay off a private loan that used the property as collateral.

