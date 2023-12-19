💬See comments
Crypto-billionaire Brock Pierce no longer owns the land of the abandoned W Hotel in Vieques, as he transferred the property to the company VRRRF LLC to pay off a private loan that used the property as collateral.
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 - 3:51 a.m.
