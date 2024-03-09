Café Serrano: Coffee Roastery, Coffee Shop, and More

Preparing an aromatic cup of coffee requires effort and a methodical brewing tradition that is well-known by Haolis Aguilar, owner of Café Serrano, in Carolina; a place where quality, history, and information about this timeless drink come together in a cozy atmosphere, where the exquisite aroma of coffee fills the space.

Located in the industrial area of Highway 190, Café Serrano is originally a roasting factory that, in its evolution, has become a café and workshop center for those who wish to learn about the preparation, production, packaging, and shipping of coffee.

“I collect coffee machines, and our product stands out for being prepared in Vintage Antique Royal N5 machines from 1901, which make a special, high-quality roast. I teach bartending and train baristas at the Universidad del Este of Ana G. Méndez, and that is why I offer lectures and workshops to visitors about the history of coffee, its variants, preparation, and we explain the machines used for its processing. In fact, we also sell and rent out the machines,” said Aguilar.

One of the vintage machines they used to roast coffee. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

“We have café selecto, which is named after its size, 100% Arabica and House Blend. We roast 350 to 500 quintals per year and distribute directly to businesses on an industrial level. The coffee comes from Maricao and Lares. In addition to distinguishing ourselves and specializing in coffee, we also sell our own jam, and we are also the exclusive distributors of a wide variety of Chai products in different sizes. We distribute at an industrial level on the Island, the Virgin Islands and different parts of the Caribbean,” explained the businessman.

In its service record since opening in 2010, Café Serrano was awarded first place in the best coffee category, according to public votes at the Coffee & Chocolate Expo 2022, the largest event in the Caribbean related to this industry. “In 2021, we were also among the first three finalists for best coffee in Puerto Rico, winning third place,” Aguilar mentioned.

The café serves brunch seven days a week, as well as other dishes, including sandwiches and salads. “Our most popular dish is the eggs benedict plate with crunch toast, but we also have a wide variety of sandwiches; we make steak and eggs with churrasco (skirt steak); we have chicken pesto, a variety of salads from Greek to caesar, all made with mainly local products, because quality and freshness are important,” Aguilar highlighted.

Hoalis Aguilar, owner. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

In fact, Café Serrano offers a subscription plan for a monthly coffee delivery, which includes savings on the purchase. “You will benefit from savings on your purchase, less work, more convenience, and an endless coffee inventory. You have the freedom to choose the combination of coffee to your liking and for how long you’d like to receive our coffee,” Aguilar explained.

Regarding their customer profile, Aguilar explained that the business is often visited by tourists, families, and office employees from the surrounding area. “We have regular customers who wait at the door early in the morning and open the business with us,” he said.

French Toasts from Café Serrano. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

Likewise, he expressed that he plans to expand the roastery, as well as to open a location in another industrial area, “to preserve this same essence, which is very fashionable in the United States, mainly. We have a club where you can receive training, advice, suggestions and innovations in the realm of coffee preparation. By joining this club, you will be educated on the latest in the coffee industry, right from your Facebook profile.”

Café Serrano opens every day. During weekdays, it is open from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm and on weekends, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.

“On the first Saturday of each month, we have live jazz, and on holidays we do special activities with various music groups and, depending on the occasion, we bring a florist, as we did for last Mother’s Day. We post everything on our social media accounts, @serranocoffepr, @cafeserranopr and cafeserranopr,” Aguilar announced.