Live Unique Outdoor Experiences with Oasis Picnic

When Ivonne Paniagua decided to prepare a picnic dinner to surprise her husband, Orlando Betancourt, she never imagined that she would be opening the doors to a source of unforgettable moments.

From that moment on, her friends began to ask her for picnics, so this Carolina-native woman saw an opportunity to create the innovative business she called Oasis Picnic.

“During the pandemic we were locked down, and I wanted to go outside and do something because I’ve always loved nature. So I thought I would surprise my husband for a change in pace. I decided to buy a few things and I set up a picnic dinner. A co-worker saw it and said to me: ‘I like that very much, can you make one for me and my husband?’ That’s when word started to spread among family and friends,” explained the 52-year-old woman, who got the idea from her trips to New York and California, where people tend to have picnics.

Oasis Picnic creates scenery with sheets, cushions, umbrellas and low tables. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Thus she began to curate special moments in natural environments, and that is precisely the main goal of Oasis Picnic; the scenarios, furnished with sheets, cushions, umbrellas and low tables, end up creating unique experiences.

“I was motivated to offer people an experience where they could come in contact with nature, something prepared especially for them. Besides, visitors don’t need to bring anything because we prepare everything from start to finish,” she said.

According to Paniagua, the themes, colors, and decorations are selected according to the client’s preferences, to give a personalized touch to their special event. They also offer a wide selection of foods; Puerto Rican food, paella, drinks, and dessert.

“We take care of coordinating the event, decorations, and even games if requested; if the client wishes, food can be included, and can be brunch or dinner because we have a varied menu. In addition, a charcuterie tray is included; we also offer cake for celebrations”, the owner indicated.

Regarding location, Oasis Picnic presents several options.

The service was originally slated for two people, but has now been extended to larger activities. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

“We are authorized to operate here at Carolina Public Beach for those who like the beach; we’re also authorized at El Escambrón. But for those who prefer green areas without sand, we can offer picnics at Ventana al Mar and El Morro. We also have a space at the Margaritaville Hotel in Rio Grande,” Paniagua mentioned.

The entrepreneur, who has been officially working on the project for two years with her husband, recalls that she started with dinners for couples, and although her offer is well received by lovers, she has managed to work all kinds of events.

“During the pandemic we started out planning dinners for couples, then we moved to six-person birthdays; we’re already doing bigger birthdays, quinceañeros, we do corporate events, baptisms, graduations, class reunions, and even weddings,” she explained.