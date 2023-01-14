Carlos Correa and his family had already started looking for a house in the expensive San Francisco real estate market before the Giants surprised him with their decision not to move forward with the historic 13-year, $350 million deal, worried about an old injury in his right leg that raised concern after the physical to validate the contract.He then took a trip amid the busy Christmas season, on a private jet paid for by Mets owner Steve Cohen, which took the Puerto Rican shortstop from his home in Houston to New York City for a new physical after reaching a -12-season, $315 million agreement with the Queens-based club.As with the Giants, the deal with the Mets also fell apart for the same reasons.

The 28-year-old Santa Isabel native thus experienced one of the craziest free agency deals ever seen in the Major Leagues, which saw him going back to the Minnesota Twins, with whom he signed a six-year, $200 million guaranteed contract. The total amount of the deal can rise to $270 million between 2029 and 2032 if the Puerto Rican has 502 or more plate appearances in the previous season.

”I hope you never have to live through it,” Correa laughed when talking about the tedious process to get the contract after the Giants and Mets expressed concern about the surgery he underwent on his right fibula surgery in 2014, when he was in the minor leagues, and for which he had a metal plate placed in the ankle area. This was a year before his major league debut with the Astros.

Correa came close to signing the fourth most lucrative deal in the Major Leagues, but his contract with the Twins is the 26th and he will earn an annual average of $33.3 million. What could have been and didn’t happen is not something that will keep Correa up at night. From playing little league in Velázquez, in his native Santa Isabel, he went on to become the first Puerto Rican to be selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft out and, a decade later, to secure a $200 million contract.

Days after announcing the deal with the Twins, in an in-depth exclusive interview with El Nuevo Día, Correa spoke about the odyssey he went through to sign the contract agreement, the failed processes he went through with the Giants and the Mets, the “genius” of his agent Scott Boras to deal with adversity and the insistence that his “bionic” leg will not be a hindrance in the rest of his career in the world´s best baseball.

Question: Let’s talk beyond what happened at the press conference (with the Twins). All the details of this crazy free agency that you experienced in the last month. You traveled to San Francisco, then New York, and ended up in Minnesota. How draining was this for you, if at all?

Answer: —More than draining it was a surprise when Scott (Boras) called me and told me about the physical and my ankle. Since I had the surgery, I’ve never missed a game in the major leagues because of the ankle. If you look at all the medical records that all the teams have, I have zero treatments on my ankle. It’s never bothered me. When they told me that (in San Francisco), it was like, “Wow, really, or are you kidding me?” It was more of a surprise. At that point, it was out of my control and I was just letting the doctors and Scott work. I found peace of mind knowing that I was with Scott and he was the best (agent), looking out for the best for me and my family. So I wasn’t really stressed because I come from the Velázquez neighborhood of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, eating fried egg and rice for dinner. You say $200 million with the opportunity to make $270, plus the $35 million I earned last year, that would be $305 million Minnesota would be paying me when it’s all over. A kid from Santa Isabel can’t complain about reaching a $200 million contract.

As you say, you didn’t get the $300 million at once but, if we add it all up, fulfilling the options in this contract with Minnesota, you reach that amount.

—The important thing is that I always kept up with contract extension negotiations when I was with Houston ($160 million). Then in free agency, signing with Minnesota and staying a year. (The goal was) to hit free agency again so I could get my real value. My career wasn’t going to end without me knowing my real value; I knew that early on. Even though I didn’t pass the physical because of medical opinions that did not agree with that of our doctors, I will always know the real value I had in my career.

Was that value the $350 million that San Francisco put on the table for you?

—That was what I was looking for in free agency. I’m happy because I knew what my real value was. A team that knew my value based on my performance and what I have done in my Major League career. Things got out of my control because of the physical, but in my mind, I know that during this process and each time I had to say no to many contracts I was offered, at the end of the day I knew my real value.

Let´s review what happened in San Francisco. You were there within hours after being announced. How hard was that blow when everything came to a halt to reevaluate the deal?

—I was at the hotel with all my family and my wife’s family. The day before, in the evening, Scott called me and told me what was going on. So in the morning, they were still negotiating before postponing the conference, which ended up being canceled. That’s when I said, “Wow, this is happening.” It was a moment I just couldn’t believe because I’d never had problems with my ankle before. These are things that I couldn’t control. Then we kept working so we could celebrate when that moment arrives. The next day, when we agreed with the Mets, I flew to Houston to take my family home and the next day Steve Cohen (owner of the Mets) sent me a plane at 6:00 a.m. to go to New York and get a physical. They sent me back the next day. Then I waited here during Christmas week, they were dealing with the contract language. The language was not agreed upon because they were including stipulations that were impossible to reach. They were seeking to guarantee me six years for $157.5 (million) as Jon Heyman (New York Post) reported. In the contract, they were including impossible clauses like playing 162 games and not being a designated hitter, being all at third (base). With Minnesota, they offered me the $200 guaranteed with the most comfortable shifts to achieve. Last year I missed games when I was hit by a pitch and then COVID-19, playing 136 games and still got 590 innings. They asked for 575 in the first year (of the $105.3 million contract). By missing so many games last year, I was able to exceed that number. It’s more possible to do that than to play 162 games.

How excited were you about playing with San Francisco?

—When the conversations advance you know you’re going to give 100 percent for them, give it all for the team that believes in you. So yes, we were happy. We started looking for houses when the process started and then the plans changed, obviously.

And that change of plans was, within 12 hours, Scott calling Cohen to close the $315 million deal?

—There’s no other like him (Scott) in baseball. I don’t understand why every ballplayer in Major League Baseball isn’t with him. At least elite players, who are the ones he represents unbelievably. The way he dealt with my situation; I feel like an elite player being represented by him.

Cohen himself told the press that you were the missing piece to complete the team. But, what happened, happened. Just like what happened with San Francisco. Tell me about the Mets, knowing that it’s a franchise that Puerto Ricans follow a lot.

—Yes, it happened again. It wasn’t like a “shock” because we had already gone through that. When Scott talked to them, he was very transparent. He let them know the situation in San Francisco and they said there were no problems. At the end of the day, they followed the same recommendation that the San Francisco doctor used. We had five or six doctors, well-known orthopedists in the United States, who said it was fine, playing with the ankle like that at a high level and no problems and (emphasizing) the achievements. At the end of the day, it was a doctor’s opinion that mattered to them. The Mets also sought that same one (San Francisco doctor) and he can’t change his mind when a second team calls because they can sue you.

What about the Mets own doctors?

—Every team has its doctor and, when you see something like that, you call in an ankle specialist in this case. In the United States there are many well-known specialists and (the Mets) looked for one. We had our own who said it was fine. Difference of opinion. When you’re talking about a $300 million contract, the teams don’t want to take the risk when one doctor says a different thing.

In those two weeks, you were excited about playing with Francisco Lindor, and Edwin Díaz. Any disappointment at not being able to play with them?

—I talked with Lindor, Tomás Nido (catcher), with Edwin. I had a 40-minute conversation with Lindor, making it clear that I was going to play third and that I had no intention of playing shortstop. I wanted him to know that I was going to be there for him, of my loyalty. There is always friction when there is a change of positions, people saying that maybe I want to play shortstop. I made everything clear to him, that the shortstop was his like when we played for Puerto Rico. But, it didn’t happen. Now I’m going with the Twins and we are going to play here. We have a great team with many Puerto Ricans.

The “Bori-Mets” (Puerto Rican-Mets) could not be possible, but we have the “Bori-Twins” with José Miranda, Jovani Morán, Jorge López, Emilio Pagán, and Christian Vázquez, who signed for three years and $30 million. What does Christian bring to the table with two World Series rings?

—Christian is going to be a great help to us with the pitching and leadership he has behind the plate, which is important for any team that wants to win. His experience in the playoffs and championships speaks volumes about how he trains and his talent.

Going back to the leg, did you ever think that the surgery in 2014 was going to be a key factor in signing the most important contract of your life?

—Never. People think it’s a new thing. I’m 100 percent healthy now. I train and run, I do everything. It’s just that orthopedists use a method that, to explain it easily, would be that they use a crystal ball. They look at an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging test) and say that in eight or 10 years the ankle is going to have this or that, maybe. That “maybe” or “possibly” is the risk that teams don’t want to take sometimes. That’s what the MRI says. It says I’ve played well and it’s all good but, maybe in 10 years, it won’t be as good.

Is the MRI the only test you get to determine everything? Tell me a little about the process.

—They put you in the machine and take the images. The orthopedists who are with you and know you, look at the functionality of the area they are observing. The ones that know me and have been with me, like the Twins orthopedist, who saw me for a complete year. He did a physical on me before and after the season. During the season they (the doctors) are with you and see you in the clubhouse, your routine. Since the surgery, which was eight years ago, I never missed a game, I didn’t lose any running speed or range on the shortstop. I earned a Platinum Glove (2021). The ankle is fine. Although the MRI says one thing, it’s not an issue playing at the highest level in the majors. Now, there’s an orthopedist´s opinion, who has never seen you play, who doesn’t know you, who just looks at the test and has to make a decision based on that. That’s the difference in the medical world that Scott explained at the press conference.