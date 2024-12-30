Jorge Matta González provided details on the construction of the new facility and other infrastructure projects, and did not rule out continuing in office if requested to do so by incoming governor Jenniffer González
December 30, 2024 - 1:36 PM
December 30, 2024 - 1:36 PM
With an investment of $250 million in federal funds, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM by acronym in Spanish), Jorge Matta González, affirmed that the construction of a new trauma hospital in the Centro Médico complex in Río Piedras is already underway, one of multiple infrastructure projects that he highlighted just days before the official start of a new government.
