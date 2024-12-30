Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
31 de diciembre de 2024
79°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Centro Médico will have a new trauma hospital at a cost of $250 million

Jorge Matta González provided details on the construction of the new facility and other infrastructure projects, and did not rule out continuing in office if requested to do so by incoming governor Jenniffer González

December 30, 2024 - 1:36 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In addition to the infrastructure projects, Jorge Matta González celebrated closing the four-year period with an 8.2% increase in the number of ASEM's direct employees, from 1,408 in January 2021 to 1,523 in November 2024. (Suministrada)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

With an investment of $250 million in federal funds, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM by acronym in Spanish), Jorge Matta González, affirmed that the construction of a new trauma hospital in the Centro Médico complex in Río Piedras is already underway, one of multiple infrastructure projects that he highlighted just days before the official start of a new government.

RELATED
Tags
ASEM
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 31 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: