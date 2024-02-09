“We continue to educate,’’ said Chamber President Ramón Pérez Blanco, who led the group that had meetings with the Joe Biden administration officials, members of Congress, and legislative aides.
February 9, 2024 - 4:44 PM
“We continue to educate,’’ said Chamber President Ramón Pérez Blanco, who led the group that had meetings with the Joe Biden administration officials, members of Congress, and legislative aides.
February 9, 2024 - 4:44 PM
Washington D. C. - A Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce delegation held meetings this week with the Executive and Legislative branches to advocate for a potential transition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and to extend the subsidy for high-speed Internet service.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: