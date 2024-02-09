Opinión
9 de febrero de 20249 de feb. de 2024
72°lluvia ligera
prima:Chamber of Commerce Advocates for SNAP Transition and Internet Subsidy in Congress

“We continue to educate,’’ said Chamber President Ramón Pérez Blanco, who led the group that had meetings with the Joe Biden administration officials, members of Congress, and legislative aides.

February 9, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Chamber leaders also pushed for Puerto Rico government authorities’ call for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to review the cost estimate for major reconstruction projects and highlighted inequities in access to federal healthcare programs, including Medicare. (Mariam Zuhaib)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D. C. - A Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce delegation held meetings this week with the Executive and Legislative branches to advocate for a potential transition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and to extend the subsidy for high-speed Internet service.

Tags
Cámara de ComercioCongresoPAN
José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
