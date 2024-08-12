10:51 a.m. With his cane, Diego Zamora scans the space and identifies several columns at the entrance of the Deportivo Station in Bayamón, and continues his walk up the escalators on the left side of the Urban Train toward Sagrado Corazón. Here, in Bayamón, she will take a train every day to get to his alma mater: the University of Puerto Rico, in Río Piedras.