Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
12 de agosto de 2024
79°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Chronicle: Luis Jabdiel Pérez and Diego Zamora tour the UPR to break down barriers and open roads for the blind population

El Nuevo Día accompanies the Paralympic athlete to the Río Piedras Campus to witness one of his classes on direction and orientation with his apprentice, who is one of the 28 blind students enrolled in the university system

August 12, 2024 - 9:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Diego Zamora has been preparing, along with Luis Jabdiel Pérez and Jeylinne "Jey" Iririzarry, of the Blind with Vision project, to begin studies at the University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras Campus. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

10:51 a.m. With his cane, Diego Zamora scans the space and identifies several columns at the entrance of the Deportivo Station in Bayamón, and continues his walk up the escalators on the left side of the Urban Train toward Sagrado Corazón. Here, in Bayamón, she will take a train every day to get to his alma mater: the University of Puerto Rico, in Río Piedras.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoRío Piedras
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 11 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: