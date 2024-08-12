The academic year that begins on Monday is the third since the institution relaxed its admission requirements
August 12, 2024 - 8:00 PM
For the first time since the 2016-2017 academic year, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will experience an increase in the number of students enrolled, a change that the institution’s president, Luis Ferrao Delgado, attributes directly to policies such as the relaxation of admission requirements and efforts aimed at achieving greater recruitment of the increasingly smaller base of high school graduates in the country.
