12 de agosto de 2024
80°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:University of Puerto Rico to have more students enrolled for the first time since 2016

The academic year that begins on Monday is the third since the institution relaxed its admission requirements

August 12, 2024 - 8:00 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
UPR President Luis Ferrao Delgado described as "formidable" the increase in the number of students. In the background, his executive assistant Mayra Cruz. (Pablo Martínez Rodríguez)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
manuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

For the first time since the 2016-2017 academic year, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will experience an increase in the number of students enrolled, a change that the institution’s president, Luis Ferrao Delgado, attributes directly to policies such as the relaxation of admission requirements and efforts aimed at achieving greater recruitment of the increasingly smaller base of high school graduates in the country.

Puerto Rico
Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
