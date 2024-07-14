Opinión
14 de julio de 2024
prima:More high school students will be able to become certified to fill out tax forms

The Department of Education and the federal Internal Revenue Service signed an agreement to extend the VITA program to the island’s seven educational regions

July 14, 2024 - 3:00 PM

In the agreement, IRS committed to provide the resources that will train the teachers and Education committed to pay $26 per hour to these vocational Business Administration teachers who complete the certification and commit to either create a VITA center at their school or volunteer to work in one. (Suministrada)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Fifteen Department of Education (DE) teachers recently completed certification with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to promote the importance of tax education, an alliance that will allow high school students in all educational regions of Puerto Rico to be trained to fill out federal income tax returns, informed Yanira Morales Carrasquillo, senior manager of IRS Relations.

