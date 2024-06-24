Residents report that both public health and the environment are suffering the ravages of alleged violations by the operator and the Municipality, while the closing date of the facility is still being disputed
June 24, 2024 - 12:39 PM
Arecibo - A cloud of dust rises from the top of the mountain of garbage at the landfill in this municipality, as several trucks pass by and deposit waste at the site. The wind blows from north to west, directly towards the neighboring community, in the Factor 2 neighborhood, where Sandra Asencio Rivera lives.
