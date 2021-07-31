Washington, D.C. – Four Congress Democrats, led by Nydia Velázquez, have asked the Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to declare Los Almendros beach in Rincón - where construction of a swimming pool and fence is generating protests - as critical habitat for endangered hawksbill and leatherback sea turtles.

In a letter sent to the Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director, Velázquez (N.Y.) and her colleagues Darren Soto (Fla.), Alan Lowenthal (Calif.) and Steve Cohen (Tenn.) - who, like the Puerto Rican congresswoman, are members of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee- expressed their concerns that due to increased activity in the region, these two turtle species, nesting on the beach “are at increased risk,” said - in a letter sent to the Fish and Wildlife Service principal deputy director.

Lowenthal is chairman of the Energy and Mineral Resources subcommittee.

In San Juan, Governor Pedro Pierluisi supported the idea. “Everyone who goes to the beach has to respect marine life. I agree with declaring it a (critical) habitat,” Pierluisi said.

The Democratic lawmakers indicated that they have received reports from the Sol y Playa condominium residents, environmental groups, and animal welfare organizations “who are concerned about the negative impact” of the development in these turtles’ habitat at Los Almendros beach.”

They also recalled that a few days ago a female hawksbill turtle went into the site where the condominium pool is being rebuilt - which was already destroyed once by waves, “she laid her eggs there and was trapped inside”.

An employee of the local Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) and a volunteer from the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) manage to free the turtle and relocate about 180 eggs.

The pool being rebuilt at the Sol y Playa condominium was destroyed by storm surges caused by Hurricane María in September 2017.

If the Fish and Wildlife Service designates Los Almendros beach as critical habitat, federal government offices will have to take action to prevent the destruction of that area. However, the decision does not necessarily restrict future developments in the area.

Days ago, the DNER ordered to stop the construction in this area, but a few hours later issued a new directive that effectively allowed work to continue. Later, the residents’ board announced that construction would be temporarily suspended in the face of protests.

Edmeé Zeidán, director of Legal Affairs of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC) Permit Management Office, said Wednesday that the Planning Board will soon decide whether to revoke the environmental compliance certification approved for the reconstruction of recreational facilities at the Sol y Playa condominium in Rincón.

This certification was granted under the condition that the project does not impact the habitat of endangered species.

Congressional Democrats warned that despite being designated as endangered species in 1970, the hawksbill and leatherback sea turtle population have declined.

A report by the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) determined that hawksbill nesting in Puerto Rico declined by 4.61 percent between 1990 and 2017. If that trend continues, they added, hawksbill turtles in the U.S. Atlantic territory could drop by half in three decades.

The federal representatives stressed that protecting these turtles “is vital” for the health, beauty, and vitality of Puerto Rico’s marine ecosystem and that hawksbills also help to preserve coral reefs, since they are one of the few animals known to eat sponges, which, in turn, helps coral grow.

Leatherback turtles, they added, eat jellyfish which also helps keep the ecosystem balance. Velázquez, Soto, Lowenthal, and Cohen said they are concerned that continued development and the lack of federal conservation efforts at Los Almendros beach will result in an irrevocable loss of habitat for these sea turtles and “threaten Puerto Rico’s rich biodiversity.”

Reporter Mariela Fullana Acosta contributed to this story.