Governor Pedro Pierluisi yesterday described as “nonsense” the Fiscal Oversight Board´s argument that a new regulation increasing freight tariffs will lead to a 35 percent increase in all products that require transportation.

“There is a lot of misinformation. For example, I see in the media that they talk about a 35 percent increase in products. That is nonsense because freight costs are a tiny part of the overall cost of a product. Here, many have lost sight of the fact that tariffs have not increased for 16 years. In other words, an increase should proceed. If they have any complaints about the process, then they should go to the public hearings in the regulatory process,” Pierluisi told El Nuevo Día and after visiting the Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis cemetery to place a wreath on the occasion José Celso Barbosa´s 164th birthday.

Antonio Medina, a member of the Board, told this newspaper on Sunday that the new regulation will have an impact on Puerto Ricans’ pockets and, therefore, on the Treasury Department’s revenues.

He estimated a 35 percent increase in consumer prices. Medina also anticipated that the Board will take the actions it deems necessary in due time required, without ruling out resorting to court. He added that the government “failed” to protect the best interests of the people when it gave in to the demands of the truck drivers who were on strike for two days.

That was the Board’s response after the government and the Frente Amplio de Camioneros -Puerto Rico’s largest truck-drivers union- reached an agreement that ended a two-day strike on Thursday night.

The government decided to give way to a new regulation increasing freight tariffs. Discussions to address the Board´s complaints will begin in August.

Pierluisi urged the members of the fiscal entity to attend the public hearings that will begin in August as part of an administrative process that will lead to a new regulation.

However, the governor stressed that the Board cannot intervene with regulatory processes.

“The Board cannot impose a change in Puerto Rico’s law. It is an existing law. Nor can it give its opinion on ongoing regulatory processes from the point of view of our own law because that is beyond the reach of the Board,” the governor said.

The Frente Amplio de Camioneros has warned that if the Board wants to appeal the new tariffs in court, they will also go to court and may go back on strike.