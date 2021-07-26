El presidente del Comité de Recursos Naturales, Raúl Grijalva, presentó legislación para reformar Promesa.
Raúl Grijalva. (Archivo)

Washington - Amid concern about how long the Oversight Board could operate, the chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, Raúl Grijalva, plans to resume the debate on the future of PROMESA this semester.

💬See comments