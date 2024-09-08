The Executive of Puerto Rico is still trying to include the island in SNAP in the final stage of this session of the federal legislature
Washington, D. C. - Congress returns to session on Monday, for three weeks, with the urgent task of extending the federal budget and probably the farm bill, in which there has been an unsuccessful attempt so far to include language authorizing a transition process by which Puerto Rico would access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
