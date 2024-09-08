Opinión
8 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Congress returns to session with budget, FEMA funding and farm bill among pending issues

The Executive of Puerto Rico is still trying to include the island in SNAP in the final stage of this session of the federal legislature

September 8, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Congress returns to session on Monday. (The Associated Press)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington, D. C. - Congress returns to session on Monday, for three weeks, with the urgent task of extending the federal budget and probably the farm bill, in which there has been an unsuccessful attempt so far to include language authorizing a transition process by which Puerto Rico would access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

