The court called “absurd” the argument that the Energy Bureau could not modify the metrics proposed in the consortium’s contract
November 10, 2024 - 8:15 PM
The court called “absurd” the argument that the Energy Bureau could not modify the metrics proposed in the consortium’s contract
November 10, 2024 - 8:15 PM
The Court of Appeals upheld, in a ruling issued on Friday, the decision of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) against LUMA Energy, which had challenged the performance metrics scheme approved by the regulatory agency, on the premise that it had exceeded its powers and had violated its right to receive bonuses under the power grid privatization contract.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: