Raúl Juliá
10 de noviembre de 2024
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Court of Appeals decides against LUMA Energy in performance bonus case

The court called "absurd" the argument that the Energy Bureau could not modify the metrics proposed in the consortium's contract

November 10, 2024 - 8:15 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to LUMA, with the model now ratified at the judicial level, it would lose almost half of the bonuses with respect to the proposal contained in the contract. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The Court of Appeals upheld, in a ruling issued on Friday, the decision of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) against LUMA Energy, which had challenged the performance metrics scheme approved by the regulatory agency, on the premise that it had exceeded its powers and had violated its right to receive bonuses under the power grid privatization contract.

Tags
LUMA EnergyPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
