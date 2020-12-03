Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced is considering several recommendations to control COVID-19, which include closing common spaces in shopping centers, using outdoor areas in restaurants, as well as guidelines to reduce the time consumers spend in supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations, among others.

The Puerto Rico Health Department, for example, sent a report to the governor with its recommendations, focused on a partial lockdown from December 7 to December 21.

The agency urged shopping centers, retail stores, and department stores to process their sales online or pickup. Health also recommends limiting the time allowed in supermarkets, pharmacies, and to make appointments for services such as mechanics, repair technicians, and beauty salons.

The agency also recommended closing cinemas, theaters, casinos, swimming pools and public libraries, cultural activities, and play centers for children and adults. In addition to prohibiting mass transport, family reunions with six or more people, and visits to senior centers, the agency recommends requesting travelers a negative molecular test 72 hours before arrival and follow up on the Sara Alert for 14 days. The Health Department suggests churches hold their celebrations online and to reduce face-to-face activities to six people or less.

The Public Health Trust, meanwhile, suggested issuing an order asking everyone to stay home starting this past Monday, for, at least, two weeks.

The entity warned that the period could be extended until reports indicate about 315 daily hospitalizations per week and that the Municipal Case Investigation and Contact Tracing System can carry out inquiries within 24 hours and contact tracing in 48 hours, once the index case enters the BioPortal.

Doctor José Rodríguez Orengo, director of the Trust, stressed that the island remains at an orange or substantial risk, that is when people are recommended to stay home if the island lacks a solid virus sampling and contact tracing system.

“We don’t want to affect the economy, especially these (holidays), but something has to be done,” he said, warning that cases and hospitalizations have increased, despite the limited availability of tests due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Task Force Ciudadano posted on Facebook a series of recommendations by one of its members, doctor Ricardo Jaén, including enforcing dry law from Friday to Monday; amending the curfew; that restaurants only offer “carry out” or “delivery” and banning meetings of more than six to eight people.

“If the government could not handle the most recent executive orders, I doubt very much that citizens will respect any change to the current order since they know they can violate it due to a lack of oversight,” wrote Jaén.

Infectious disease expert Miguel Colón agreed on strengthening oversight for citizens to comply with the executive order and to close businesses that violate the protocols for a minimum of one week.

“Sooner or later we will fall into a ‘lockdown’. I would do it ‘full’ on January 1, because now (during Christmas) most will violate it,” he said.

He stressed that COVID-19 hospitalizations should be better distributed because, he said, most admissions are concentrated in four hospitals: the University of Puerto Rico Hospital, in Carolina; HIMA San Pablo in Bayamón; Metro Pavía Hospital, in Santurce and Auxilio Mutuo.

Epidemiologist Juan Carlos Reyes suggested the economic sector to find creative ways to operate minimizing the risk of contagion, for example, in outdoor areas.

“Just one asymptomatic person in a restaurant can spread the virus to others when they take their masks off,” he explained, warning that all activity in closed spaces must be eliminated.

He noted that most cases do not arise from family activities, but from an index case that brings the virus into the family.

“If the governor doesn’t do something different about it, many people will die between December and January,” he added. He asked to be strict in enforcing the executive order.

The president of the Puerto Rico College of Physicians and Surgeons, Víctor Ramos, warned that the increase in COVID-19 cases that requires immediate action. However, he anticipated that restricting the curfew could be counterproductive since it would lead to crowdings.

Reporter Joanisabel González contributed to this story.